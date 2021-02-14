The Splash Zone 2/14/21: Dolphins Committed To Tua, But Could That Change?

We’ve heard this a million times and we’ve still got two months to the NFL Draft, but this isn’t going away anytime soon. Deshaun Watson isn’t happy in Houston and the Dolphins make perfect sense as a trade partner. Right now, Houston is not planning on trading their star quarterback no matter how unhappy he is with the organization. But what if the Texans do come out and say they are open to trading Watson? The Dolphins have plenty of resources they could use, but the Dolphins have also come out and stated their commitment to developing Tua Tagovailoa.

Would Deshaun Watson's availability change Dolphins' plan to build around Tua Tagovailoa? - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

There's no guarantee Miami will go all-in on the Texans QB (even if he is available), but it would be naïve to think the Dolphins wouldn't consider it.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Report: Dolphins are expected to choose internal candidate for DL coach - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins opted to go for a pair of internal candidates to replace former offensive coordinator Chan Gailey, and it looks like they won’t go far for another open coaching position.

Dolphins Offseason

Bold NFL offseason predictions for all 32 teams: Trades for Deshaun Watson, Sam Darnold, Carson Wentz, more

A new home for Deshaun Watson? Where will Carson Wentz land? NFL Nation reporters make bold calls for the next few months.

