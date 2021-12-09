The Splash Zone 12/9/21: Michael Palardy Earns Weekly Honor

Michael Palardy has been named the AFC Special Teams Player of the Week after his performance against the Giants this past Sunday. Palardy had a slow start to the season, just like the rest of the team, but has really turned it up during the Dolphins win streak. This is also the first time Palardy has earned this honor and the first time a Dolphins punter has earned it since 2018 when Matt Haack was the current punter.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins Punter Michael Palardy Earns AFC Praise - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins newcomer was recognized for his performance in the victory against the New York Giants at Hard Rock Stadium

Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores December 8 Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves - Laird on IR

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed running back Patrick Laird on injured reserve.

Dolphins Defensive Line

Taking A Breath of Fresh Air: Zach Sieler's Story

We sit down with DT Zach Sieler and his family to discuss his love of the outdoors and journey to South Florida.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/8/21: Will Jaylen Waddle Break A Rookie Record? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Miami Dolphins keep winning streak alive with 20-9 win over New York Giants—PHINSIDER RADIO - The Phinsider

Jake and Josh recap Sunday’s win over the New York Giants

Miami punter Michael Palardy named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for Week 13 - The Phinsider

Palardy launched a 65-yard punt against the Giants, a new career high.

AFC East Week 13 Recap: Dolphins, Patriots continue league-leading win streaks - The Phinsider

Every week through the 2021 season, I’m recapping the action from around the AFC East. A companion article will be released later each week to preview the upcoming Sunday’s action for the Miami...

Three questions the Dolphins will answer in the season’s home stretch - The Phinsider

Can the Dolphins complete the 180 degree turn?

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 14 2021 - The Phinsider

sanguine (adjective) - marked by eager hopefulness : confidently optimistic

Dolphins injury updates: Brian Flores gives brief update on Lindsay, Brown, Fuller - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are in the middle of their bye week, meaning it is a week of rest and recovery for the players, and a week with minimal updates for the team. Head coach Brian Flores met with the...