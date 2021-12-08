The Splash Zone 12/8/21: Will Jaylen Waddle Break A Rookie Record?

In his rookie year, Jaylen Waddle has 86 receptions through 13 games. Anquan Boldin currently holds the record for most receptions by a rookie with 101, way back in 2003. So if my math is correct, Waddle needs to catch 16 more passes to break that record. He hasn’t had a lot of flashy plays, but Waddle has been consistent in catching the football. I think we all expected Waddle to be a deep threat, but that just hasn’t happened due to some offensive issues, mainly revolving around the Dolphins offensive line not being able to block.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Jaylen Waddle on pace to break Anquan Boldin's record for catches by a rookie - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is catching the ball more than any rookie ever has.

Dolphins Secondary

Xavien Howard would have liked earlier bye week, have to "keep that momentum" going - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins ran their winning streak to five games by beating the Giants 20-9 on Sunday, but they won’t have a chance to make it six in a row this week.

Dolphins 2021 Season

Dolphins mailbag on Tua Tagovailoa, bye week and more | Miami Herald

Sportswriter Daniel Oyefusi answers questions on Tua Tagovailoa, the Miami Dolphins and more as part of a weekly mailbag.

NFL Power Rankings: Dolphins putting together a great story

You probably stopped paying attention to the Dolphins when they were 1-7.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/7/21: Takeaways From Sunday’s Game Against The Giants - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins’ Jerome Baker nominated for Waltor Payton NFL Man of The Year Award - The Phinsider

Since 1970, the NFL has nominated one player from each team to represent their franchise as the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year. This year, linebacker Jerome Baker will represent the Miami...