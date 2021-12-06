The Splash Zone 12/6/21: Dolphins Win Their Fifth In A Row

It wasn’t pretty, but the Dolphins came away with their fifth straight win as they defeated the Giants 20 - 9. We saw two Dolphin rookie records get broken as Jaylen Waddle recorded his 85 reception during the game while Jaelan Phillips recorded his 8.5 sack also. It looks like Chris Grier hit on his first three picks this year as Waddle, Phillips, and Holland have been playing some good football in their first year. The Dolphins will finally have their bye week and will return to face the Jets on December 19th.

