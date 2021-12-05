The Splash Zone 12/5/21: Giants at Dolphins

The Dolphins are going to look to win their fifth game in a row after starting the season 1-7. The Giants are standing in their way, but they will be without their starting quarterback. Daniel Jones is dealing with a neck injury, so Mike Glennon will be filling in. The Dolphins will have their starting quarterback out there as Tua Tagovailoa will look to keep up his solid performance over the past month.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Giants vs. Dolphins odds, line: 2021 NFL picks, Week 13 predictions from proven computer model - CBSSports.com

SportsLine's model just revealed its NFL picks for Dolphins vs. Giants

Dolphins Roster

Miami Dolphins Waive Tom, Activate Deiter and Parker, Elevate Redwine

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have waived center Cameron Tom and activated center/guard Michael Deiter and wide receiver DeVante Parker off injured reserve. The team also elevated safety Sheldrick Redwine for Sunday’s game.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/4/21: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Giants - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2021 NFL Week 13 expert picks: Against the spread, straight up, over/under picks - The Phinsider

It is December. The snow is falling - well, not in Miami where it is supposed to be a wonderful 81 degrees at kickoff, but stick with me. We are in football season. The last 12 weeks were the...

NFL 2021 Week 13 New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins stats, leaders, more - The Phinsider

Getting you ready for Sunday’s Week 13 matchup.

Dolphins activate DeVante Parker, Michael Deiter from IR - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have activated wide receiver DeVante Parker and center Michael Deiter, the team announced on Saturday. The move, which was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, will...

2021 Miami Dolphins fans worried about direction of team? Not anymore - The Phinsider

A four-game winning streak seems to cure everything.