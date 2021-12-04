The Splash Zone 12/4/21: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Giants

The New York Giants are coming to pay the Miami Dolphins a visit tomorrow, but they will be without their starting quarterback. Daniel Jones is dealing with a neck injury which means Mike Glennon will be starting for them tomorrow. Meanwhile, Tua Tagovailoa has been playing some good football the past couple of weeks and will look to continue to show he can be the franchise quarterback of this team. Yes, the Giants are hurting, but never underestimate an opponent.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Top News Dolphins Brotherhood My Cause My Cleats Injury Report Week 13

Here, some highlights from the lighter side of this week’s press conferences; plus, My Cause My Cleats and the final injury report

Giants at Dolphins

Two Miami Dolphins starters close to a return | Miami Herald

Some news, including injury updates, from Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores’ Friday news conference.

Q&A on Miami Dolphins with FOX play-by-play announcer Chris Myers | Miami Herald

FOX play-by-play announcer Chris Myers gives his thoughts on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins’ turnaround from 1-7 in a Q&A.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/3/21: The Improvement Of Tua Tagovailoa - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Giants vs. Dolphins Week 13 2021 television broadcast area - The Phinsider

As the NFL moves into Week 13, the New York Giants are preparing to travel to south Florida to face the Miami Dolphins. Both teams have struggled early this season but are still within striking...

New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins 2021 Week 13: Injury report Friday - The Phinsider

The final injury report for Sunday's matchup between the Dolphins and Giants is hot off the press, and there are several key players from both teams who find their availability for this weekend's...

How Tagovailoa’s first 16 NFL starts compares with his NFL peers | Miami Herald

A look at how Tua Tagovailoa’s first 16 NFL starts compared with the other quarterbacks considered the top 20 to 23 in the game today.