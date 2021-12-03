The Splash Zone 12/3/21: The Improvement Of Tua Tagovailoa

Every since coming in for an injured Jacoby Brissett against the Ravens, Tua Tagovailoa has been playing some great football. Granted there isn’t much deep ball there yet, but that’s probably in large part to an o-line that can’t stop anything and all the injuries at wide receiver. After a rough start to the season and all the Deshaun Watson rumors, it appears it hasn’t gotten to Tua as he is performing at such a high level right now. Hopefully this offseason, the offensive line can get fixed and some healthy receivers get added to the roster.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

How Tua Tagovailoa's improvement has helped fuel Dolphins' win streak - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

Miami has won four straight behind its second-year QB, who has completed 54 of his past 64 attempts to complement a dominant defense.

Giants at Dolphins

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews Dolphins-Giants Matchup As Fins Seek To Extend Win Streak – CBS Miami

The Miami Dolphins winning streak can reach five this week against the Giants. It's all coming together for Brian Flores team since starting the season 1-7. The stunning turnaround is being led by a suddenly tenacious defense and...

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/2/21: DeVante Parker Back At Practice - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Miami Dolphins Doomsday Meter: It’s getting chilly in here - The Phinsider

The boys in aqua and orange are on a roll, baby! After starting the season with a miserable 1-7 record, the Miami Dolphins find themselves sitting at 5-7 after four straight victories, with very...

AFC East Week 13 Preview: Divisional heavyweights meet up in primetime, Dolphins host Big Blue - The Phinsider

In this week’s edition of our AFC East Preview, the cream of the AFC East crop is going head to head under the Monday Night Football lights. Both the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills are...