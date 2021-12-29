The Splash Zone 12/29/21: Jaylen Waddle’s Historic Rookie Season

Anquan Boldin currently holds the rookie record for receptions in a season with 101, set way back in 2003. Jaylen Waddle is five catches away from tying that record and he still has two games to go. Waddle has easily been Tua Tagovailoa’s favorite target this season and George Godsey is finding unique ways to get the football in the hands of the rookie receiver.

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle hauled in game-highs of 10 receptions and 92 yards along with the evening’s only offensive touchdown to propel the Fins past the host Saints, 20-3.

Team stats, individual metrics, milestones, and more on the Week 16 look inside the numbers, presented by BDO.

The Dolphins were 1-7 at one point this season and the discussion around the team had more to do with whether Brian Flores would return for a fourth season as their head coach than anything related to a playoff run.

