The Splash Zone 12/28/21: Dolphins Leave New Orleans With A Win

We knew the Saints had one of the better defenses in the NFL and they kept the game close, until it wasn’t. Like most of the season, the Dolphins offense was inconsistent but had a couple good drives to get points on the board. The Dolphins defense shut down Ian Book in his NFL debut as the rookie quarterback just never stood a chance. With this win, the Dolphins hold the #7 seed in the playoffs and if they win out, they will make the postseason.

The Dolphins might be writing one of the more improbable stories in NFL history.

A substantially depleted New Orleans Saints team proved no match for the Miami Dolphins on Monday night.

Miami has quietly become one of the hottest teams in the NFL

Has Tua Tagovailoa shown the Miami Dolphins enough to build their future around him?

Miami has the resources to make a bold move at QB or keep adding help for its young starter. Tagovailoa's progress could make the decision easy.

