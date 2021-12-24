The Splash Zone 12/24/21: Monday Night Got More Interesting

The Dolphins got some really good news yesterday when Jevon Holland was back at practice with the team. The safety had to pass some COVID-19 protocols before he could resume activities with the team and should be good to go for Monday’s game against the Saints. Speaking of the Saints, they had to place Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on the COVID-19 list and as of right now, they are both out for Monday. That means the Dolphins could end up facing Ian Book, a rookie signal caller, on national TV.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins Ready To Take It To Saints During Monday’s Prime-Time Matchup – CBS Miami

Are you ready for some football? The Dolphins get their prime-time game on Monday night when they march into New Orleans to take on the Saints.

Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl Thoughts: Howard, Bonus, And Did Anybody Really Get Snubbed? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Cornerback Xavien Howard was selected to the Pro Bowl for the third time in the past four years but was the only Dolphins player chosen on the original team

Miami Dolphins News 12/23/21: Jevon Holland Still Sidelined - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Phinsider Perspective: A podcast look at Pro Bowl, Dolphins vs. Saints, and playoffs - The Phinsider

There was one off-day between the end of Week 15 and the start of Week 16 during the 2021 NFL season after the league was forced to reschedule two games to Tuesday night. During that Wednesday down...

Saints’ Taysom Hill to COVID-19 list; Ian Book expected to start vs. Dolphins - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins will face the New Orleans Saints in a Monday Night Football meeting to end the NFL’s Week 16 schedule. Both teams are looking toward the postseason with a win in this game a...