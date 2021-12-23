The Splash Zone 12/23/21: Jevon Holland Still Sidelined

Although he has been activated off the COVID-19 list, Jevon Holland has been unable to practice due to COVID-19 protocols. The Dolphins activated Holland this past Saturday in case he could pass the tests and be able to play on Sunday against the Jets. The standout rookie safety has a few more days to get back on the field before the team heads to New Orleans to take on the Saints for a Monday night showdown.

Dolphins’ Jevon Holland remains sidelined Wednesday due to COVID; receiver away for personal reasons

The Miami Dolphins remained without standout rookie safety Jevon Holland for Wednesday’s practice ahead of their Monday Night Football game at the New Orleans Saints due to COVID-19 protocols, Dolphins coach Brian Flores said.

How will Tua Tagovailoa perform in high-stakes, primetime national TV game?

Tua Tagovailoa showed a clutch gene at Alabama. The Dolphins hope it comes out on "Monday Night Football"

Duke Comes Home

Former Hurricanes running back Duke Johnson made his first start at Hard Rock Stadium as a Miami Dolphin on Sunday and turned in a career performance.

Jets at Dolphins

Three Takeaways Miami Dolphins New York Jets Week 15 NFL 2021

Travis takes a look at the three biggest takeaways from the Miami Dolphins victory over the Jets, presented by Ticketmaster.

Miami Dolphins Week 15 Victory: The Five Biggest Plays - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the 31-24 Miami Dolphins victory against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium

