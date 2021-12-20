The Splash Zone 12/20/21: Dolphins Extend Win Streak To Six

The Dolphins extended their win streak to six after defeating the Jets yesterday. The Dolphins run game came to life with Duke Johnson leading the way as he became the first Dolphin to rush for 100 yards this season and it was also Johnson’s first game rushing for over 100 yards. The team will head to New Orleans to take on the Saints for a Monday night showdown next week.

Jets vs. Dolphins Week 15 Game Recap

The Miami Dolphins faced the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium, defeating their AFC East Divisional foe 31-24 to extend their winning streak to six games.

The Dolphins didn't need to trade for Deshaun Watson to find an identity - Sports Illustrated

Miami tried to land Deshaun Watson in the middle of the season. Instead, the team reeled off six straight wins and got some reassurance about staying the course with Brian Flores and Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami Dolphins take on Brian Flores' identity of toughness: Joe Schad

Tua Tagovailoa and Duke Johnson run over Jets defenders, and the Dolphins won their sixth straight game by embracing Brian Flores' physical style.

Miami Dolphins defense shuts down NY Jets in second half

After getting pushed around early, the Dolphins' defense makes adjustments and shuts down the Jets in the second half, allowing just 54 yards.

Jets vs. Dolphins - Game Recap - December 19, 2021 - ESPN

Get a recap of the New York Jets vs. Miami Dolphins football game.

Miami native Duke Johnson sparks Miami Dolphins over NY Jets

Former Miami Hurricane and current Miami Dolphin Duke Johnson was given a hero's welcome after rushing for 107 yards and two touchdowns vs. the Jets.

Jets vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 15 final score, immediate reactions - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins hosted the New York Jets Sunday afternoon in the second meeting between the two AFC East rivals this season. The game was a lot closer than it needed to be, but the Dolphins held...