The Splash Zone 12/19/21: Jets at Dolphins

The Dolphins and the Jets will meet for the second time today at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins won the last meeting between these two teams and are heavily favored after coming off a bye. The roster was looking a little bleak for the Dolphins as the team had to place several players on the COVID-19 list. Thankfully they will have three players (Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed, Jevon Holland) who landed on the list available for today’s game.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Setting the Stage for the Miami Dolphins-New York Jets Week 15 Matchup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down all the details for the Miami-Jets game at Hard Rock Stadium

Jets at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins-New York Jets Week 15 Predictions Roundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will face the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/18/21: Dolphins Get Salvon Ahmed & Myles Gaskin Back - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

NFL adjusts Week 15 schedule due to COVID: Two Monday, two Tuesday games - The Phinsider

The NFL announced Friday night several changes to the Week 15 schedule as a rash of COVID-19 positive tests have wrecked some teams’ rosters. The league had previously stated there would not be...

Miami Dolphins’ Jaylen Waddle Out, Jevon Holland ‘Questionable’ for Sunday’s Matchup vs. New York Jets - The Phinsider

Miami’s defense may get a playmaker back, but how will Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ offense fair without Jaylen Waddle?

Miami Dolphins fan confidence bounces back in Week 15 - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins are coming off their bye week with a Sunday afternoon contest against their AFC East rivals, the New York Jets. A win for Miami would extend their win streak to six, pull them...