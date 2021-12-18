The Splash Zone 12/18/21: Dolphins Get Salvon Ahmed & Myles Gaskin Back

It was looking bleak for the Dolphins at the running back position for the game against the Jets this Sunday. But the team got some good news yesterday when Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were taken off the COVID-19 list. The Dolphins were potentially going to be without those two and Phillip Lindsay, who remains on the COVID-19 list as of right now.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins get Myles Gaskin, Salvon Ahmed back from COVID-19 - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins are getting healthier at running back ahead of Sunday’s game against the Jets.

Dolphins 2021 Season

Miami Dolphins overcoming squandered 2021 free agency | Miami Herald

Our annual December look at the Miami Dolphins’ free agent decisions the previous offseason and how they have worked out.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/17/21: Dolphins Place Jaylen Waddle On Covid-19 List - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Miami Dolphins play New York Jets in NFL game amid COVID woes

There could be some big-name players missing Sunday. Among the Dolphins on the COVID list: receiver Jaylen Waddle and free safety Jevon Holland.

Miami Dolphins remove running backs Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin from the reserve/COVID-19 list - The Phinsider

Both running backs are on track to play on Sunday against the Jets.

Jets vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 15 television broadcast area - The Phinsider

After a bye week with little news, the Miami Dolphins have been caught up in the COVID-19 positive test mania around the NFL this week. Miami has (thankfully) not been hit as hard as some other...

Who’s Got The Edge? Miami Dolphins vs. New York Jets Preview - NFL Week 15 - 2021 - The Phinsider

Welcome to Who’s Got The Edge, where I compare the Dolphins to their next opponent and explain which key factors will decide the game.