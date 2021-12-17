The Splash Zone 12/17/21: Dolphins Place Jaylen Waddle On Covid-19 List

Well, the Dolphins had to add another player to the COVID-19 list yesterday. Instead of another running back, they had to add their star rookie receiver, Jaylen Waddle. Assuming none of these players can produce two negative tests within a 24 hour time frame, the Dolphins will be without their top 3 running backs, Jevon Holland, and now Waddle this Sunday against the Jets.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Source - Miami Dolphins placing rookie WR Jaylen Waddle on COVID-19 list

The Miami Dolphins are placing wide receiver Jaylen Waddle on the reserve/COVID-19 list, a league source told Adam Schefter, their fifth player to go on the list in the past week.

Linebacker Calvin Munson has made the move from New England to Miami again

