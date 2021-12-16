The Splash Zone 12/16/21: One Game At A Time

Brian Flores is always telling his team not to look too far ahead and just focus on the game in front of you. Yes, the Dolphins are in the playoff hunt after a terrible 1-7 start to the season. They have since won 5 straight games and have a somewhat easy schedule heading forward, so it’s easy to get your hopes up of seeing this team in the postseason.

Streaking Miami Dolphins, once 1-7, focused on next game -- not playoffs - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The Dolphins have won five straight with the lowly Jets up next but know they must keep winning to have a shot at the postseason.

Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins Brian Flores December 15 Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins head coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Running Backs

Finally a Positive Step for the Miami Dolphins RB Room - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Offseason acquisition Malcolm Brown returned to practice Wednesday

Dolphins Roster

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves - Awarded Munson

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have been awarded linebacker Calvin Munson off waivers from New England.

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves - Elevate S Redwine as COVID-19 Replacement, Sign CB Arnette to Practice Squad

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have elevated safety Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement. Miami also signed cornerback Damon Arnette to the practice squad.

Miami Dolphins News 12/15/21: Do The Dolphins Have Any Pro Bowlers? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Malcolm Brown, Brandon Jones return to practice for the Dolphins on Wednesday - The Phinsider

Coach Brian Flores announced the two will practice on Wednesday.

Miami Dolphins place 4 players on COVID-19 list, can they continue their late-season push? — Phinsider Radio (A Miami Dolphins Podcast) - The Phinsider

We are back from the BYE with a bite-sized episode of Phinsider Radio

Dolphins add Damon Arnette to practice squad - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have signed cornerback Damon Arnette to the practice squad, according to a report from the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s David Furones. The 2020 first-round pick of the Las Vegas...

Dolphins claim Calvin Munson off waivers - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins have been awarded linebacker Calvin Munson off the waivers from the New England Patriots. Munson played college football at San Diego State University and was signed by the New...