The Splash Zone 12/14/21: Dolphins Are Thin At Running Back

Over the weekend, the Dolphins had to place Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed on the COVID-19 list due to both of the running backs testing positive. Yesterday the team had to add Phillip Lindsay to the list and that doesn’t leave many options for the Dolphins. Duke Johnson is the only healthy running back right now unless Gerrid Doaks gets called up from the practice squad.

Dolphins short-handed at running back as team prepares for Jets | Miami Herald

Dolphins 2021 Season

Miami Dolphins Playoff Outlook Through Week 14 - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Week 14 results again provided a mixed bag when it comes to Miami's hopes of making a playoff push

Miami Dolphins News 12/13/21: Dolphins Top Running Backs Placed On Covid-19 List - The Phinsider

Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay tests positive for COVID-19; all three Miami RBs on reserve/COVID-19 list

Miami Dolphins running back Phillip Lindsay lands on COVID-19 list - The Phinsider

Jets vs. Dolphins 2021 Week 15 opening odds - The Phinsider

Coming off the bye week the Miami Dolphins look to extend their winning streak to six game as they host the New York Jets in Week 15.