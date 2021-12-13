The Splash Zone 12/13/21: Dolphins Top Running Backs Placed On Covid-19 List

Over the weekend, the Dolphins had to place their top two running backs on the COVID-19 List. Myles Gaskin was the first to go but is reportedly fully vaccinated, which means he’ll have to produce two negative COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart to get back with the team. A day later, the team had to place Salvon Ahmed on the list and like Gaskin, he is fully vaccinated. There is still plenty of time between now and Sunday to get those negative results, but if they cannot go it would be up to Phillip Lindsay to carry the load.

While others jumped off when the ride got rocky, Bucky Brooks has always thought Tua Tagovailoa could be a franchise QB.

It’s a bye week for the Miami Dolphins, but it’s never an off week for Tua Tagovailoa. He’s a 24-7 talk show for some reason. NBC’s Chris Simms felt the need to call out “idiots” who think the Dolphins quarterback is better than New Orleans’ backup Taysom Hill.

