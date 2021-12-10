The Splash Zone 12/10/21: The Miami Dolphins Turnaround

I was ready to throw in the towel on this season when this team was sitting at 1-7. But here we are 5 victories later and the team has me excited yet again. Give credit to the players who could have just packed it in, but they didn’t. Brian Flores kept them on track and the team is looking good heading into their bye. Though they’re not knocked out of the playoff conversation yet, the Dolphins have a small chance of making the postseason. But a chance is all you need to make anything possible.

The Miami Dolphins Turnaround: Making History - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The turnaround after their 1-7 start has been one for the ages

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tagovailoa On A Roll As Dolphins Streak Into Their Bye Week – CBS Miami

Tua Tagovailoa is on a roll as the Fins head into their bye week with five straight wins.

One Dolphins player says he a sees a more confident Tua Tagovailoa | Miami Herald

Tua Tagovailoa’s numbers have improved during the team’s five-game winning streak, but one aspect of his game has stood out to a teammate.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 12/9/21: Michael Palardy Earns Weekly Honor - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Josh Houtz joins ESPN Honolulu to talk Miami Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa, and Miami’s five-game winning streak - The Phinsider

Yesterday, I joined The Bobby Curran Show on ESPN Honolulu to talk about quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the 6-7 Miami Dolphins, Brian Flores, Chris Grier, what position the Dolphins need to target in...