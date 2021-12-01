The Splash Zone 12/1/21: Playoffs?! Don’t Talk About Playoffs!

Like many others, I was ready to throw in the towel on this Dolphins season because it was just not looking good. Then the Ravens game happened and while I got excited over a win, I needed to see a couple more consistent outings from this team. The team did just that during the month of November and played some good football. The Dolphins sit at 5-7 and face a big uphill battle to make the postseason. If you look at the rest of the schedule though, the Dolphins should be favored in just about every game before facing off against the Patriots to end the season. Crazier things have happened but how awesome would it be to see this team win out and make the playoffs?

Miami Dolphins Included in Playoff Picture But for How Long? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins have turned things around in 2021, but they basically have to win out to pull off an NFL first

Dolphins Defensive Line

Jaelan Phillips sees the work he's put in starting to pay off - ProFootballTalk

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had a big day for the Dolphins in Sunday’s win over the Panthers and he wasn’t the only one of the team’s first-round picks to play a starring role.

Panthers at Dolphins

The Tape Don't Lie: Miami Dolphins beat Carolina Panthers, a Review

The Dolphins have won four consecutive games to climb back into relevancy. Here's what we noticed in a thrashing of the Panthers.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/30/21: How About These Dolphin Rookies? - The Phinsider

Dolphins Week 12 Rookie Report Card: Top draft picks dominate in win over Panthers - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins had five selections in the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft and picked up several more rookies thereafter, meaning the team has young players who are in line to be key...

NFL Power Rankings Week 13: Arizona Cardinals remain in No.1 spot, while Miami Dolphins continue to climb - The Phinsider

Week 12 of the 2021 NFL season is officially in the books, and several teams have started to separate from the pack as they look to better position themselves for a late December playoff push.

Week 12 AFC East Recap: Division sweeps victories as Dolphins and Patriots continue win streaks - The Phinsider

Every week through the 2021 season, I’m recapping the action from around the AFC East. A companion article will be released later each week to preview the upcoming Sunday’s action for the Miami...