The Splash Zone 11/8/21: Dolphins Break Seven Game Losing Streak

Despite 5 turnovers, the Dolphins managed to beat the Texans yesterday. It was the Dolphins first win since week one and ends the seven game losing streak. It wasn’t pretty from the offense as they were once again without Tua Tagovailoa, who is dealing with a fractured finger now. Jacoby Brissett filled in today and could possibly start again on Thursday if Tua is not ready to go again.

It was an nine-turnover festival of ugly, but the Miami Dolphins will take it. They ended a seven-game losing streak with a 17-9 victory despite five turnovers.

In the NFL's most turnover-filled game in more than five seasons, the Dolphins got 244 yards passing and a touchdown throw from surprise starter Jacoby Brissett on the way to beating the Houston Texans 17-9 on Sunday.

A shaky quarterback battle between Tyrod Taylor and Jacoby Brissett led to a combined five interceptions, but the Miami Dolphins did enough to win against the Houston Texans and move to 2-7.

In the NFL's most turnover-filled game in more than five seasons, the Dolphins got 244 yards passing and a touchdown throw from surprise starter Jacoby Brissett on the way to beating the Houston Texans 17-9 on Sunday.

Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the 17-9 victory against the Houston Texans

The Miami Dolphins returned home to face the Houston Texans, notching their first home victory over the season, 17-9 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a small fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand and did not start Sunday against the Texans.

John Jenkins and rookie tight end Hunter Long are also inactive.

Tagovailoa has a small fracture in his throwing hand.

Houston Texans vs. Miami Dolphins 2021 Week 9 TV channel, broadcasters, radio coverage, online stream, odds, weather, and more

The Miami Dolphins and Houston Texans have finished their game today as the Texans came to pay the Dolphins a visit at Hard Rock Stadium. It was a very low scoring, sloppy affair as the teams...