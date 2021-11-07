The Splash Zone 11/7/21: Texans at Dolphins

Who’s ready for the battle of the one win teams? Someone will leave with a win today and they will be a very happy team when the game is over. The season has not gone as expected for the Dolphins as they haven’t won since week 1, just like the Texans. A win wouldn’t help either team at this point, but they would sure love to come away with a victory.

Miami Dolphins aim to start turnaround vs. Texans - South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The 2021 season has been disappointing for the Miami Dolphins, but they continue to insist that they are close to turning it around, beginning with Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Texans at Dolphins

Revisiting the Tunsil Trade: Was It Worth It for the Miami Dolphins? - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins got a big return for the Pro Bowl tackle, but it has yet to pay major dividends

Miami Dolphins News 11/6/21: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Texans - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2021 NFL Week 8 expert picks: Against the spread, straight up, over/under picks - The Phinsider

Another week of the 2021 NFL season is upon us, which means it is time for another set of winners picks. Throughout the regular season and on to the Super Bowl, our group of contributors make...

Miami Dolphins claim Darius Hodge off waivers from Cincinnati Bengals - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins were awarded outside linebacker Darius Hodge off waivers from the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. The move effectively fills the roster spot opened up when wide receiver DeVante...