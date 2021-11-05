The Splash Zone 11/5/21: Being 1-7 Is Embarrassing

The Dolphins sit at 1-7 and as a fan, it’s tough to watch your favorite team struggle. Mack Hollins recently met with the media and described it as “embarrassing”. I would assume being a professional athlete and going out every weekend and losing can get a tad tiring for athletes too.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins: Mack Hollins says 1-7 record 'is embarrassing'

Mack Hollins is embarrassed that the Dolphins are 1-7. His way of fixing it involves unique workouts after games and pool noodles. Yes, pool noodles.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Miami Dolphins not using speedy Waddle much on deep passes | Miami Herald

A look at how rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle is playing and why the Dolphins have not maximized his speed on deep routes.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/4/21: Chris Grier Meets With The Media - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Miami Dolphins Doomsday Meter: Is Tua Tagovailoa safe? - The Phinsider

Sometimes, all you can do is laugh.