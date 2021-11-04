The Splash Zone 11/4/21: Chris Grier Meets With The Media

Chris Grier met with the media yesterday and addressed a variety of topics. Of course, Deshaun Watson was the major topic and Grier confirmed the team inquired about the Texans quarterback but the team decided to not go through with a trade at the moment. Grier was asked if they will look at Watson during the offseason and he simply stated the entire roster will be reevaluated after the season comes to an end.

Dolphins’ Grier addresses Watson pursuit, team’s failings | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier addressed the team’s pursuit of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and other issues.

Dolphins Secondary

Top News Brandon Jones and Jevon Holland Taking Strides in Dolphins Secondary

Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones are near the top of the leaderboard in some significant statistical categories

Dolphins’ Flores addresses idea of firing players, as 2016 team did | Miami Herald

Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores discusses whether the roster needs to be shaken up, why he likes this team, why defensive coordinator Josh Boyer has his job and other issues.

The fallout ahead from Dolphins’ damaging pursuit of Deshaun Watson | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins and owner Stephen Ross ruined this season, and maybe the psyche of young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, with their misguided pursuit of Deshaun Watson. It might be time for Ross to step aside.

