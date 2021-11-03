The Splash Zone 11/3/21: Trade Deadline Passes And No Deshaun Watson

Well we can put the Deshaun Watson trade drama to bed, for the time being, as the Dolphins did not trade for the Texans quarterback. It appeared Watson only wanted to be traded to Miami, but Stephen Ross made the decision to not move forward with it due to Watson’s legal issues. That doesn’t mean this is over and it will likely be brought up again after the season is over. Tua Tagovailoa now has the rest of the season to prove that he can be the Dolphins franchise quarterback heading forward.

Source - Miami Dolphins won't make trade for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson

Although the Dolphins did due diligence on Deshaun Watson and had conversations with the Texans, they will not make a trade for the quarterback before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins make one decision on offensive line, await clarity on others | Miami Herald

A look at where the Miami Dolphins stand with their young offensive linemen — Austin Jackson, Liam Eichenberg and Robert Hunt

