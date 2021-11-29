The Splash Zone 11/29/21: Dolphins Dominate Panthers 33 - 10

This was supposed to be a tough test for the Dolphins but it turns out that was far from correct. Defensively, the Dolphins continued their aggressive habits and had Cam Newton rattled all day. Offensively, Tua Tagovailoa was nearly perfect against the #1 pass defense in the league. We have to talk about this rookie class too as Jaylen Waddle had a career day along with Jaelen Phillips and Jevon Holland. If this team wouldn’t have dropped some easy games earlier in the season they would be in the thick of the playoff race. But with an easy schedule heading forward, anything is possible. Right?

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Surging Miami Dolphins and Tua rout Carolina for 4th win in row | Miami Herald

The surging Miami Dolphins routed visiting Carolina 33-10 on Sunday for a fourth win in a row. From the ashes of 1-7, Tua Tagovailoa and the Fins are fashioning the most fun comeback story in the NFL

Panthers at Dolphins

NFL: Cam Newton, Panthers come crashing down vs. Dolphins

Newton was benched in the fourth quarter of a brutal effort against the Dolphins.

Extra points: Takeaways, analysis from Dolphins-Panthers | Miami Herald

Jaylen Waddle, Jaelan Phillips and Jevon Holland starred, Xavien Howard had an interception and the Dolphins dismantled the Panthers for a fourth straight win.

Panthers vs. Dolphins - Game Recap - November 28, 2021 - ESPN

Get a recap of the Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins football game.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

WR Jaylen Waddle’s career day powers Dolphins past Panthers | Miami Herald

Rookie wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had his first 100-yard game to power the Dolphins to their highest scoring performance of the season against the Panthers.

Dolphins rookie Jaylen Waddle establishing himself as a No. 1 receiver - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The No. 6 overall pick is on pace to break the rookie record for receptions thanks to hard work and good chemistry with QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/28/21: Panthers at Dolphins - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Panthers at Dolphins 2021 Week 12 inactive players list - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers are about 90 minutes from game time in a Week 12 inter-conference showdown. Among the final preparations for each team is the release of their respective...

How to stream Panthers vs. Dolphins Week 12 2021? Link, TV, weather, odds, more - The Phinsider

Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins 2021 Week 12 TV channel, broadcasters, radio coverage, online stream, odds, weather, and more

PHINSIDER RADIO | Can the Miami Dolphins legitimize playoff push with a win over Carolina Panthers? - The Phinsider

Today, the (4-7) Miami Dolphins and (5-6) Carolina Panthers face off for only the seventh time in NFL history, and the stakes (at least for this season) could not be higher for Miami.

2021 Panthers vs Dolphins final score and immediate reactions - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins hosted the Carolina Panthers on Sunday as part of the NFL’s Week 12 slate of games. They were not ideal hosts as they dominated the Panthers from beginning to end of the game....