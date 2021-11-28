The Splash Zone 11/28/21: Panthers at Dolphins

Today, the Dolphins will look to extend their win streak to 4 but the Panthers currently stand in the way. The Panthers offense seems to have new life with Cam Newton under center, while their defense is one of the top in leagues. The Dolphins pulled off the upset against the Ravens a couple of weeks ago and have beaten two bad teams in the Jets and Texans. This game will be a great test to see if the Dolphins have righted the ship or not.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Miami Dolphins-Carolina Panthers Week 12 Predictions Roundup - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Miami Dolphins will face the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium

Brian Flores

Dolphins coach Brian Flores' FDNY shirt a nod to uncle who impacted his life - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

Darrell Patterson, a retired firefighter, was "instrumental" in Flores' life as a role model who introduced him to football nearly 30 years ago.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Special teams ace Mack Hollins making his mark on offense again | Miami Herald

Mack Hollins, normally a special teams fixture, is making his mark on offense again but also impacting the Dolphins with his infectious personality.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/27/21: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Panthers - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Week 12 AFC East Preview: Dolphins host Panthers, Patriots aim for number one seed - The Phinsider

In this week’s edition of our AFC East Preview, the Miami Dolphins are hosting a revamped Carolina Panthers squad with the newly returned Cam Newton at the helm. The Patriots will host the AFC’s...

2021 NFL Week 12 expert picks: Against the spread, straight up, over/under picks - The Phinsider

I hope you all had a great Thanksgiving. It is strange that we are already up to the end of November, and yet it still feels like there is a ton of football to be played. The regular season does...

NFL 2021 Week 12 Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins stats, leaders, more - The Phinsider

Getting you ready for Sunday’s Week 12 matchup.