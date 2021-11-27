The Splash Zone 11/27/21: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Panthers

Cam Newton and the Carolina Panthers are coming to pay the Dolphins a little visit tomorrow. The Dolphins are looking to extend their win streak to 4 games while the Panthers would like a win after last week’s tough loss to Washington. Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins offense are going to have a tough task ahead of them as the Panthers defense are one of the better ones in the league this year. Defensively, the Dolphins defense did not perform up to standards against the Jets last week and will look to rebound this week and try to keep Newton quiet.

Dolphins Seek To Extend Streak, Panthers Seek Return To .500

There's nothing that impressive about a 5-7 record. That is unless it comes after a 1-7 start.

Panthers at Dolphins

Newton loves 'talking crap,' so Dolphins aim to shut him up

Cam Newton is back with the Panthers and eager to give the Dolphins a handful and an earful with his unique style. The Dolphins aim to shut him up.

NFL Week 12 picks, predictions: Miami Dolphins vs. Carolina Panthers

The Miami Dolphins and Tua Tagovailoa are hoping to keep a three-game win streak going; Cam Newton and the Panthers want to get back on track.

Brian Flores

Dolphins' Flores updates injuries, Lindsay addition, other issues

What Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores said during his Friday news conference, including injury updates.

