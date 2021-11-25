The Splash Zone 11/25/21: Zach Thomas Is A Hall Of Fame Semifinalist

For the fourth straight year, Zach Thomas is a semifinalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This has to be his year, right? Dolphin fans and several analyst are tired of seeing Thomas not get his gold jacket. His stats are so similar to Brian Urlacher, who got in on his first ballot.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Andre Johnson, DeMarcus Ware among Hall of Fame semifinalists - ProFootballTalk

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the 26 modern era players who are semifinalists for election to the Hall in 2022.

Dolphins Running Backs

Miami Dolphins claim RB Phillip Lindsay off waivers

Running back Phillip Lindsay has been claimed off waivers by the Dolphins.

‘The Biggest Blessing I Could Have’: Miami Dolphins Duke Johnson Home For The Holiday – CBS Miami

Veteran running back Duke Johnson grew up practically in the shadow of Hard Rock Stadium, attending high school just a few minutes from the Miami Dolphins’ field.

Dolphins Linebackers

Vince Biegel Back on Miami Dolphins Active Roster - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The linebacker was signed off the practice squad

Dolphins Special Teams

The Curious Case of Miami Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The 2020 All-Pro selection going through a frustrating season

Dolphins 2021 Season

Dolphins' Howard, Gesicki, Palardy among leaders in Pro Bowl balloting

Xavien Howard and Mike Gesicki are among the leaders in balloting for the Pro Bowl. A third Dolphin among the top 10 at his position will surprise you.

