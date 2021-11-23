The Splash Zone 11/23/21: Recapping The Dolphins Victory Over The Jets

The Dolphins won their third game in a row and beat an AFC East rival in the Jets. The Jets are not a great football team in year 1 of their rebuild under Robert Saleh, but they kept the game closer than expected. The Dolphins offensively were good, not great, and despite an interception, Tua Tagovailoa had a pretty solid day and displayed his arm strength on a 65 yard score to Mack Hollins. Defensively, the performance didn’t live up to standards, especially after making Lamar Jackson look pedestrian the week before. Up next is the Carolina Panthers and Cam Newton when they come to Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins at Jets

Brian Flores

Dolphins at Running Backs

Dolphins Tight Ends

Dolphins Community Outreach

