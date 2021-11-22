The Splash Zone 11/22/21: Dolphins Defeat Jets 24 - 17

The Dolphins are now on a three game winning streak after they defeated the Jets yesterday. Tua Tagovailoa and the offense had a solid day, while the defense did not play up to standards after their performance last week. Byron Jones was beat by Elijah Moore while the Dolphins ran their cover-0 look and I guess that’s why the veteran, Joe Flacco, started for the Jets. Either way, a win is a win and the Dolphins will travel back home to take on Cam Newton and the Panthers next Sunday.

