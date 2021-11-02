The Splash Zone 11/2/21: Brian Flores Not Worried About Job Security

Entering the season, Brian Flores may have had one of the safest head coaching seats in the league. The team had just recently won 10 games and the arrow was pointing up. It would take a complete team failure to start heating up Flores’ seat and that is exactly what has happened two months into the 2021 season. The team has lost seven straight since winning their season opener against the Patriots and fans are getting fed up with what they are watching on the field. Flores was recently asked about how worried he is about his job status and the coach replied he is not that worried and is more worried about his players and helping them improve.

Brian Flores not worried about job status as Dolphins fall to 1-7

The Dolphins fell to 1-7 on the season following Sunday's 26-11 loss to the Bills, their seventh in a row. Despite recent rumblings of Brian Flores being on the hot seat, the coach said he's not worried about his job status.

Tight end Mike Gesicki played almost every offensive snap during their 26-11 loss at Buffalo, but other notable Miami players saw little or no action at all

Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the 26-11 loss against the Buffalo Bills

Flores looked back on the Dolphins' 26-11 loss against the Buffalo Bills and touched on other team-related topics

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

I turned on the television set on Sunday afternoon waiting to be shocked at the horror that was sure to fill my screen. I was anticipating the violence and the gore that would be so appropriate for...

The Miami Dolphins’ pursuit of quarterback Deshaun Watson hit a snag last week, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. The Dolphins are believed to be the only team in the bidding for...

The Miami Dolphins fell to 1-7 on the season yesterday with their second loss to the Buffalo Bills this year, and seventh-straight loss to their AFC East division rivals. Miami is 30th in the...

The Miami Dolphins’ Week 8 performance against the Buffalo Bills was a lot better than their Week 2 showdown, but the result was essentially the same. The Bills pulled away late on Sunday to come...