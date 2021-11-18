The Splash Zone 11/18/21: Is The Dolphins Defense Back?

The Dolphins season has not gone as planned and you could argue that the defense has been the most disappointing part of the season so far. For the first 7 weeks, we did not see that aggressive unit that was constantly blitzing or creating turnovers. But in week 8 against the Bills, we started to see that defense from last season. Even if the Dolphins win, the defense did their part in slowing down one of the better offenses in the league. Last week against the Ravens, they made Lamar Jackson look just like a regular guy out their at quarterback. Hopefully the defense continues to be aggressive because it just makes this team so much more fun to watch.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Miami Dolphins defense blitzing its way back into top form - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Since a 1-6 start, Miami's defense has made a turnaround that includes strong efforts against the powerhouse attacks of the Bills and Ravens.

Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard Named Player of the Week - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The cornerback came up with the biggest play in the Thursday night victory against

