The Splash Zone 11/17/21: Jaylen Waddle, The “Go-To Target”

The Dolphins took Jaylen Waddle sixth overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and he seems to be worth the pick so far. Waddle was one of the most electric college football players at Alabama and many envisioned him being a huge deep threat for the Dolphins. That part hasn’t worked out yet thanks to the limitations of this offense. But as of right now, Waddle has the sixth most receptions in the league (60) and is becoming a reliable target for whoever is under center during the game.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Jaylen Waddle of Miami Dolphins is sixth in NFL in catches. Is it ideal?

Jaylen Waddle is the Dolphins' 'go-to' wide receiver, which can be good and bad, depending on how you look at it.

Dolphins Defense

Dolphins coaches explain improvement in pass rush | Miami Herald

A look at the Miami Dolphins’ improved pass rush and notes on several players key to that rush, including a change with Jaelan Phillips.

Dolphins Roster

Week 10 AFC East Recap: Patriots are the real deal, Mike White falls back to Earth - The Phinsider

Every week through the 2021 season, I’ll be recapping the action from around the AFC East. A companion article will be released later each week to preview the upcoming Sunday’s action for the Miami...

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 11/16/21: Tua Tagovailoa Set To Start Against The Jets - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Big plays against the Ravens, a sign that the Miami Dolphins’ offense is headed in the right direction? - The Phinsider

More downfield strikes could be coming for the Miami Dolphins offense.

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 11 2021 - The Phinsider

stupefaction (noun) - the state of being strongly impressed by something unexpected or unusual

Miami Dolphins News 11/16/21: Tua Tagovailoa Set To Start Against The Jets - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.