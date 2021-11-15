The Splash Zone 11/15/21: Dolphins Have A Favorable Schedule Heading Forward

So you’re saying there’s a chance??? After the win against the Ravens, fans rejoiced that the Dolphins are now on a two game winning streak. It was tough there for the past month as the team struggled to win games. It’s a longshot, but with the way the schedule looks heading forward with the Dolphins, they could potentially end up in the playoff hunt. The Dolphins would pretty much have to win out, and it’s a longshot, but there is a small, hopeful chance.

Dolphins in playoff hunt? Win streak, favorable schedule make it a possibility - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

Miami is 3-7, but is starting to play like the contender it was projected to be this season and has four upcoming games against sub-.500 teams.

The Five Biggest Storylines of the Miami Dolphins-Baltimore Ravens Matchup ... How They Played Out - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Revisiting the biggest sub-plots for the Miami-Baltimore game at Hard Rock Stadium

Dolphins using blitzes from young safeties, others to create havoc | Miami Herald

A look at how the Miami Dolphins used blitzes to throttle the Baltimore Ravens and the role of the young safeties Jevon Holland and Brandon Jones.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

