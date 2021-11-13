The Splash Zone 11/13/21: The Legend Of Robert Hunt

If you watched the game against the Ravens on Thursday night, you were blessed to see one of the greatest non scoring plays the NFL has ever witnessed. Robert Hunt became a household name overnight as he provided one of the most electric, fun plays this year. During a screen pass, Hunt decided he was going to do it himself and caught the ball instead of it going to Myles Gaskin. So it’s an illegal play already, but Hunt was having none of it and jukes a Raven defender only to be flipped before the endzone and stretches out just enough to get the ball over the goal line before colliding with ground. I laughed for a good while after the play and I still cannot contain my laughter when watching this play.

6'6" 327 pound Robert Hunt GAVE IT HIS ALL.



One of the greatest plays that didn't count in NFL history.



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Ft8O7Jbkpi — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 12, 2021

Robert Hunt's illegal play becomes a sensation - ProFootballTalk

Thursday night’s game included one of the most compelling plays that didn’t count in recent years.

Ravens at Dolphins

Dolphins are in decent position to make a run - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins entered the season with high expectations, thanks to a 10-win season in 2020. A Week One win at New England validated the belief that Miami could make a real run.

Miami Dolphins Week 10 Victory: The Five Biggest Plays - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the five plays that most decided the outcome in the 22-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens

Extra points: Takeaways, analysis from Dolphins-Ravens | Miami Herald

Tua Tagovailoa starred in relief, Jevon Holland and Jaelan Phillips are becoming stars, and Robert Hunt was the true star in the Dolphins’ win over the Ravens.

Miami Dolphins 2021 Week 10 Snap Counts ... And What They Mean - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

It finally was a busy game for Albert Wilson, while five players never got off the field on defense

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Brian Flores: Health will factor into whether Tua Tagovailoa starts at QB in Week 11 - ProFootballTalk

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was healthy enough to play, but not healthy enough to start Thursday’s game against the Ravens with the fracture in the middle finger of his throwing hand.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Albert Wilson has best game of season in Dolphins’ win over Ravens | Miami Herald

Albert Wilson was an afterthought through the first half of the season but had a breakout game in the Dolphins’ win against the Baltimore Ravens.

Dolphins Offensive Line

Dolphins' Robert Hunt laughs off illegal TD catch-and-run: 'I was just trying to get into the end zone'

Robert Hunt made the most memorable play of Miami's Thursday night win over Baltimore, hauling in what looked to be a TD catch-and-run. The only problem for the offensive lineman: He wasn't an eligible receiver.

