The Splash Zone 11/11/21: Ravens at Dolphins

Who’s ready for some Thursday night football? The Dolphins and Ravens are going to square off for the first time since 2019 after the Ravens annihilated the Dolphins 59 - 10. These are two teams that are on the opposite ends of the spectrum. The Ravens are a consistently good team under John Harbaugh while the Dolphins are still trying to find their way to being competitive again.

Miami Dolphins Looking for Redemption against Baltimore Ravens - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins will be looking for a reversal of fortune against the Ravens in their Thursday night matchup

Ravens at Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Thursday Night Thoughts: Home At Last, Top 10 Moments, More - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins will play their first Thursday night game at Hard Rock Stadium in seven years when they face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10

Ravens-Dolphins Preview - CBSSports.com

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) The previous time Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson came back to play in his native South Florida, he put on an absolute show.

Dolphins Wide Receivers

Bad luck, other factors doom Dolphins’ plans at wide receiver. | Miami Herald

A look at the Miami Dolphins’ predicament at wide receiver, a position damaged badly by injuries.

Miami Dolphins News 11/10/21: Tua Tagovailoa A Game-Time Decision - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 10 2021 - The Phinsider

NFL 2021 Week 10 Baltimore Ravens vs. Miami Dolphins stats, leaders, more - The Phinsider

Getting you ready for Thursday’s Week 10 matchup.