The Splash Zone 11/10/21: Tua Tagovailoa A Game-Time Decision

The Dolphins are on a short week and will face off against the Ravens for some Thursday night football. This past weekend against the Texans, the Dolphins were again without Tua Tagovailoa who has already missed four games this season with different injuries. The quarterback is now dealing with a fractured finger on his throwing hand and although he is participating in practice on a limited basis, he will be a game time decision on Thursday night.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa 'day-to-day' for Thursday's game vs. Baltimore Ravens

Tua Tagovailoa is "making progress" from his fractured middle finger, but Jacoby Brissett would again start in his place if he's unable to play vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

Ranking the best and worst of the first half of Dolphins’ 2021 season | Miami Herald

These players have been the bright spots and disappointments of the first half of the Miami Dolphins’ 2021 season.

Miami Dolphins deserve to celebrate win, even against lowly Houston Texans - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

Miami made a multi-score lead stand up for the first time this season, but it won’t have long to enjoy the win with the Ravens visiting Thursday.

