The Splash Zone 10/6/21: Dolphins Trade Jakeem Grant To The Bears

The Dolphins have traded away Jakeem Grant, who will now be taking his talents to the Bears. It should surprise no one as the team was looking to trade Grant during the offseason, but couldn’t find a suitor. Grant was a great special teamer but was a tad inconsistent on offense. He didn’t help himself with his muffed punt on Sunday either.

Source: Miami Dolphins agree to trade WR Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears for '23 pick

The Miami Dolphins have agreed to trade wideout Jakeem Grant to the Chicago Bears in return for a 2023 sixth-round pick, a league source confirmed to ESPN.

The Dolphins offense has failed to impress through the first four weeks of the season, but head coach Brian Flores said on Monday that the team will not be making any wholesale changes in order to get things moving in the right direction.

The Dolphins moved on from one of their longest-tenured players when they sent Grant to the Chicago Bears

Some notes on the Miami Dolphins’ struggling offensive line. Starting left tackle Austin Jackson leads the league in quarterback pressures allowed.

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

The Bears added more speed to their offense. Tom Pelissero reported that the Dolphins traded wide receiver ﻿Jakeem Grant﻿ for a 2023 sixth-round pick. The trade thins out a deep receiver corps in Miami while the Dolphins saved a couple million in salary c

The Buffalo Bills remain firmly entrenched atop the AFC East, while all three teams that were hoping for a chance to gun for the divisional crown this year are seeing those dreams dashed. The New...

