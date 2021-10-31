The Splash Zone 10/31/21: Dolphins at Bills

The Dolphins will be heading up north to take on the Bills today. The Dolphins dropped another close one last week and would love nothing more than to win a game sometime soon. Meanwhile the Bills are on the exact opposite side of the spectrum as they are one of the better teams in the AFC and could look to go deep into the playoffs again. This is going to be a tough one for the Dolphins and all eyes are going to be on Tua Tagovailoa after another week of Deshaun Watson rumors.

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews Dolphins-Bills Matchup As Fins Look To End Losing Streak – CBS Miami

The Miami Dolphins have a tough matchup this week, heading up to Buffalo. After losing back-to-back winnable games, it is a tall task against the Bills Sunday.

Preston Williams, Sheldrick Redwine didn't travel to Buffalo with Dolphins - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins won’t have wide receiver Preston Williams with them in Buffalo on Sunday

Miami Dolphins Make Roster Moves - Week 8

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have signed running back Patrick Laird to the active roster. They have also elevated linebacker Vince Biegel and cornerback Jamal Perry for Sunday's game.

