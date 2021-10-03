The Splash Zone 10/3/21: Colts at Dolphins

The Dolphins and Colts will square off today at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins sit at 1-2 while the Colts are 0-3 and I think it’s pretty clear that either team could really use a win right about now. Jacoby Brissett will get to face off against his former team where he started several games for the Colts.

Will Jacoby Brissett's familiarity with Colts help the Miami Dolphins in Week 4? - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

The veteran QB spent four seasons with Indianapolis but says "I'm not here for like a revenge game or anything like that. ... We need a win."

Dolphins Offensive Line

Miami Dolphins Sign C/G Deiter, Elevate C Tom

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed center/guard Michael Deiter on injured reserve and elevated center Cameron Tom to the active roster for Sunday’s game.

