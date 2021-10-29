The Splash Zone 10/29/21: Defense Can’t Get Much Worse, Can It?

Apparently the Dolphins defense is ranked 32nd in the league, which means they are dead last. It can only go uphill from here, right? Last season, it seemed the defense made a play when the team needed it most. But this year, it just seems like every drive is going to end in a touchdown for the opposing offense.

Miami Dolphins' No. 32-ranked defense is bending and breaking - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

The unit has slipped in several categories in 2021, contributing to a 1-6 start by Miami that includes losses on three last-second field goals.

NFL QB Index, Week 8: Patrick Mahomes plummets

Patrick Mahomes leads the league in picks and Kansas City's a sub-.500 team. Where does this leave the Chiefs superstar among his passing brethren? Gregg Rosenthal updates his ranking of the NFL's starting QBs, 1-32.

DeVante Parker: I feel good, we'll just wait and see what happens Sunday - ProFootballTalk

It’s been a disappointing season for the Dolphins on many fronts and wide receiver DeVante Parker‘s availability has been one of them.

