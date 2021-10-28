The Splash Zone 10/28/21: Tua Just Focused On Buffalo

The deadline to make a trade in the NFL ends on Tuesday and no one is quite sure if Deshaun Watson will be on his way out of Houston. If reports are correct, his most likely destination is Miami, which would put Tua Tagovailoa out of a job here and probably on a new team also. Tua hears the rumors and has done his best to ignore them. The quarterback met with the media yesterday and said his focus right now is how to beat the Bills on Sunday.

Tua Tagovailoa: I don't not feel wanted by the Dolphins - ProFootballTalk

The last two weeks have featured a lot of chatter about the Dolphins potentially making a trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson and that’s left the team’s current quarterback to answer questions about how the chatter is affecting him.

Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores October 27 Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Miami Dolphins are sabotaging Tua, this season with Watson pursuit | Miami Herald

The Miami Dolphins are sabotaging the future of promising young quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and their own season with the discordant distraction of their misguided infatuation with Deshaun Watson.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

