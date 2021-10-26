The Splash Zone 10/26/21: Dolphins Place 2 On IR, Sign 1

The Dolphins are going to lose 2 key contributors as they will have to place Jason McCourty and Malcom Brown on injured reserve. McCourty has been the veteran presence on defense and without him, expect to see a ton of Jevon Holland. Brown has been getting the start at running back, for whatever reason, so Myles Gaskin is going to be getting a lot more reps heading forward. Which is a good thing. So with two roster spots open for the time being, the team has signed Sheldrick Redwine off of the Panthers practice squad.

Jason McCourty, Malcolm Brown will be placed on IR - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins are in the midst of a six-game losing streak and now will be without a pair of veteran contributors for at least three weeks.

Dolphins sign Sheldrick Redwine off Panthers practice squad - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins are adding a safety to the roster on Monday.

The wheels have come off for Dolphins as trade rumors swirl and losses mount - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

As speculation about acquiring QB Deshaun Watson heats up with the trade deadline looming, Miami must try to pick up the pieces of a lost season.

Travis takes a look at the three biggest takeaways from the Miami Dolphins loss to the Falcons, presented by Ticketmaster.

