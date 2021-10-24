The Splash Zone 10/24/21: Falcons at Dolphins

The Dolphins are going to square off against the Falcons, who are just coming off a bye, today at Hard Rock Stadium. The Dolphins REALLY need a win or things are probably going to get even uglier in Miami. Fans and analyst alike are hounding the coaching staff and front office and the Deshaun Watson rumors didn’t help either.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

‘We've been on each other': Dolphins crank up volume on need to end skid

The Dolphins say players have gotten on each other's cases this week to increase the urgency to end their losing streak, which is now at five.

Falcons at Dolphins

Dolphins promote Isaiah Ford to active roster, waive Reid Sinnett | Miami Herald

The Dolphins have promoted wide receiver Isaiah Ford from the practice squad to the active roster ahead of Sunday’s home game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Ties between Atlanta Falcons' Matt Ryan, Miami Dolphins' Brian Flores stretch to Boston College days

Matt Ryan and Brian Flores met in 2003 at Boston College, when Ryan was a skinny freshman quarterback running the scout team and Flores was a fifth-year senior linebacker and a captain for the Eagles.

