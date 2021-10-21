The Splash Zone 10/21/21: What Are The Dolphins Chances Of Making The Playoffs?

I think playoffs should be the last thing on the Dolphins mind at the moment. The team is struggling for whatever reasons and while there is a small chance of making the postseason, it rarely happens for a team that starts 1-5. Right now the team needs to focus on getting this shipped turned around.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Playoffs? Playoffs? What History Tells Us About the Miami Dolphins' Chances - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

While the Dolphins' playoff hopes might not look realistic, there's historical precedent for teams overcoming a 1-5 start

Brian Flores

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores October 20 Takeaways - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

The Dolphins coach touched on various topics before practice at the Baptist Health Training Complex

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Report: Dolphins' deal for Deshaun Watson could happen this week - ProFootballTalk

The Texans have kept Deshaun Watson on their roster all season, but they have made him inactive for every game. Watson soon may have a new home and a chance to revive his career.

Dolphins Coaching Staff

Dolphins assistants talk young defensive plays, final offensive play | Miami Herald

Dolphins assistant coaches talked about the play of multiple young defensive players, and George Godsey explained his thinking behind the final play from scrimmage.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

Miami Dolphins News 10/20/21: Tua Tagovailoa’s Return To Action - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing - The Phinsider

Weekly, we take a look around the SB Nation family of NFL blogs. Here are the news stories and analysis they are discussing.

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 7 2021 - The Phinsider

My reply is no.

Dolphins Week 6 Rookie Report Card - Waddle shines, Eichenberg stumbles - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins had five selections in the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft, meaning the team has several rookies who are in line to be key contributors this season. Each week of the...

Dolphins sign Vince Biegel to practice squad, release Shaquem Griffin - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins announce a roster move on Tuesday pertaining to the practice squad. The team has brought back linebacker Vince Biegel who was placed on injured reserve during training camp then...

2021 Deshaun Watson rumors: Dolphins trade with Texans ‘could go down this week’ - The Phinsider

The NFL trade deadline for the 2021 season is about two weeks away, but it sounds like there is potential a blockbuster trade could be happening soon. According to John McClain from the Houston...