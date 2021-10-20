The Splash Zone 10/20/21: Tua Tagovailoa’s Return To Action

Despite giving the winless Jaguars the first win of the season, there was one good thing that came from the game. Tua Tagovailoa was back under center for the Dolphins, after missing the past month with a rib injury, and the quarterback faired really well on Sunday. He may have had thrown one of the worst interceptions I had seen in a long time, but other than that play, he performed above expectations.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Breaking Down Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa's Return to Action - Sports Illustrated Miami Dolphins News, Analysis and More

Tua put up impressive numbers in his first game back from his rib injury, but the evaluation process needs to continue

Miami Dolphins News 10/19/21: How Hot Is Brian Flores’ Seat? - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

PHINSIDER RADIO | Tua Tagovailoa impresses as Miami Dolphins fall to lowly Jacksonville Jaguars - The Phinsider

On Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars got their first win of the season, defeating our beloved Miami Dolphins, 23-20 in London. Unfortunately, the loss to Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars sent this...