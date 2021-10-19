The Splash Zone 10/19/21: How Hot Is Brian Flores’ Seat?

The Dolphins sit at 1-5 and fingers are being pointed at everyone. This season is going not as expected as expectations were so high for this team after a 10 win season. But we also saw this happen previously when Adam Gase came in and made the playoffs in his first season, followed by 2 years of disappointment. There were no expectations in year 1 under Brian Flores, but he and the team surprised the NFL by winning 10 games during a rebuild. Now Flores finds himself on the hot seat as fans call for some sort of change to help salvage this season.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day’s round-up below.

Dolphins slump to fifth straight loss, face next game with no post-London bye - ProFootballTalk

In hindsight, it may have been very wise for the Dolphins to not request the traditional post-London bye following their game against the Jaguars. With six days until the next game, coach Brian Flores doesn’t have to worry about possibly getting the Joe Philbin treatment from owner Stephen Ross.

Dolphins at Jaguars

Dolphins vs Jaguars Week 6 Game Recap

The Miami Dolphins traveled to London, England to face their upstate rival Jacksonville Jaguars at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Dolphins come up empty in final two minutes in loss vs. Jaguars

The Dolphins should have at least gone to overtime Sunday. They failed on a fourth-down run, failed to stop a third-and-20 pass, then failed, period.

It is time to adjust expectations for Miami Dolphins as playoff hopes fade - Miami Dolphins- ESPN

The players say "we are extremely close," but a five-game losing streak leaves Miami with little margin for error as it chases a postseason berth.

Phinsider News You May Have Missed

The Good, Bad & Ugly from the Miami Dolphins’ Week Six Loss to the Lowly Jacksonville Jaguars - The Phinsider

As soon as the ball left the foot of the Jaguars’ kicker and headed straight through the uprights, sending the Dolphins to 1-5 on the season at the conclusion of Miami’s week six contest, I felt...

Miami Dolphins News 10/18/21: Dolphins Give Jaguars Their First Win - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

2021 Miami Dolphins vs Jacksonville Jaguars snap counts for Miami - The Phinsider

Another week. another Miami Dolphins loss. This one hurts as they become the first team in 21 games to lose to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The last time Jacksonville won a game was Week 1 of the 2020...