The Splash Zone 10/16/21: Previewing Sunday’s Game Against The Jaguars

The Dolphins and Jaguars are going to square off in London tomorrow and both teams could badly use a win. The Dolphins do get some good news though as Tua Tagovailoa will be back at quarterback but he will be without DeVante Parker. Defensively, the Dolphins will also not have Xavien Howard, which is a big blow. The Dolphins need to come away with the win or things are going to get even uglier.

Stakes are high as Miami Dolphins ask Tua Tagovailoa to keep them in playoff hunt - Miami Dolphins Blog- ESPN

The second-year quarterback returns from a rib injury hoping to help Miami end a four-game losing streak and get its season back on track.

Dolphins at Jaguars

Dolphins-Jaguars preview: What to watch for in London game

In the second of two straight weeks featuring games from London, Tua Tagovailoa is set to return from a stint on IR for the Dolphins, as they take on rookie Trevor Lawrence ﻿﻿﻿and the Jaguars on Sunday at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium live on

Dolphins won't have Xavien Howard or DeVante Parker in London - ProFootballTalk

The Dolphins expect to have quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in the lineup, but their bid for a win in London on Sunday morning is going to take place without a couple of key players.

Dolphins Quarterbacks

Tua Tagovailoa: I'm 100 percent ready to get back on the field - ProFootballTalk

Tua Tagovailoa has been out since suffering fractured ribs in Week Two, but all indications have been that the quarterback is set to return for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

Miami Dolphins News 10/15/21: Offensive Line Continuity - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

REPORT: Miami’s Xavien Howard and DeVante Parker expected to make trip to London - The Phinsider

The Dolphins could use two of the team’s best players on Sunday.

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa set to start vs Jaguars barring any setbacks at practice - The Phinsider

A short time ago, Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores met with the media ahead of Sunday’s matchup vs the Jacksonville Jaguars. Here, he announced that the team’s starting quarterback "assuming...

Dolphins vs Jaguars 2021 television coverage for Week 6 from London - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins complete their tour of the Florida teams on Sunday, having moved up I75 last week to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and now facing the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road as well....