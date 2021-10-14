The Splash Zone 10/14/21: Tua Tagovailoa Back At Dolphins Practice

The Dolphins starting quarterback was back at practice yesterday as Tua Tagovailoa was designated to return from injured reserve earlier this week. Tua has missed the past three weeks healing up from a brutal hit he took against the Bills which resulted in some broken ribs. There has been no announcement as to whether Tua will be starting Sunday against the Jaguars, but I would lean towards him playing in London.

You can check out that story here, and the rest of the day's round-up below.

Tua Tagovailoa returns to Dolphins practice; unclear who will start QB vs. Jaguars

Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice for the first time since being placed on IR with broken ribs. Will Tagovailoa start this Sunday for the Miami Dolphins against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London?

Xavien Howard, DeVante Parker don't practice Wednesday - ProFootballTalk

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was back on the practice field for the Dolphins on Wednesday, but two other key members of the team were missing in action.

Miami Dolphins News 10/13/21: Defenders Not Living Up To Standards - The Phinsider

Welcome to the Splash Zone, the quickest way to get your day started off right. We bring you a rundown of Miami Dolphins news from the last 24 hours.

Five Things I Think I Think About the Miami Dolphins - Week 6 2021 - The Phinsider

Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa practices on Wednesday; should be ready to go Sunday vs Jacksonville Jaguars - The Phinsider

Dolphins vs Jaguars 2021 Week 6 injury report for Wednesday - The Phinsider

The Miami Dolphins face the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend, the second-straight week in which they are facing another team from within Florida. Of course, this edition of a intra-state contest...